Southern Africa: 'ED Ignoring Mbeki's Phone Calls Over Zim Crisis'

Photo: Tawanda Mudimu/The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and South African former President Thabo Mbeki (file photo).
11 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is snubbing former South African leader, Thabo Mbeki and he is no longer taking phone calls from the ex-statesman, MDC Vice President Tendai Biti has claimed.

Mbeki was in Zimbabwe in December last year where he met both Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa separately in a bid to bring the two rivals to the negotiating table and help solve the country's worsening political and economic crisis.

During his visit, Mbeki also met political leaders who are part of the Political Actors' Dialogue (POLAD).

However, speaking to NewZimbabwe.com's Agenda Programme Monday in Harare, Biti said Mnangagwa was now snubbing Mbeki.

"Emmerson is not interested in dialogue. President Mbeki was here in December. Emmerson said to President Mbeki he needed time to consult his party that was in December, we are now in February," he said.

"Mnangagwa is no longer even taking President Mbeki's calls."

Biti further warned that Mnangagwa's government risked removal from office through mass protests as chances for dialogue between Chamisa and the President were fading.

"Zimbabweans, we must direct the future of where we want to go. I have got a feeling personally that the majority of Zimbabweans are no longer interested in dialogue, what they want are reforms. What they want is the constitutional, peaceful removal of this government.

"So we must bite the bullet and go in the streets because the Constitution allows us as the door for dialogue might be too late," Biti said.

NewZimbabwe.com failed to get a comment from Mnangagwa's spokesperson, George Charamba who is with his boss in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the African Union's 33rd Ordinary Summit.

Last week, suspended Zanu PF youth commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu threatened to drag both Chamisa and Mnangagwa to the negotiating table saying the two should meet to find answers to the troubled country's challenges.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.