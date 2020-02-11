Africa: Botswana Ready for Cana Zone IV

Gaborone — Some Botswana swimmers have vowed to make use of home ground advantage during the 2020 Confederation Africaine de Natation (CANA) Zone IV Swimming Championships billed for the University of Botswana swimming pool from February 20 to 23.

One of the medal prospects, Andile Bekker said his mission was to win four medals for the country looking at his preparations for the competition.

While he was aware of the fact that the competition would be used as an Olympic qualifier, Bekker said he was not under pressure as he still had an opportunity to compete in the 2024 Olympics.

Another swimmer, Tselane Mathews encouraged Batswana to come in large numbers to support Team Botswana.

She said they were prepared to use home ground advantage and win some medals as well as record good times.

"I have been preparing very well for the competition, I am under pressure but it is good pressure that will push me," she said.

Meanwhile, 13 countries with 320 athletes within the Southern African region are expected to be part of the tournament.

Expected countries include Angola, Comoros, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Zambia. Some of the championships partners and sponsors for the 2020 edition are Stanbic Bank, Cresta Hotels, Wimpy, Coca Cola, Spar Botswana, Haskins, Evo Branding and Nashua Botswana.

Source : Anastacia Sibanda