Zimbabwe: Man Killed for Stealing Goat, 6 Arrested

11 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Six villagers from Matsaga village in Chipinge, Manicaland province have been arrested for murder after they meted out instant justice to a local man whom they suspected of stealing a goat.

Police have confirmed the arrest of ltai Aaron Chibhamu, 58, Nhamo Simango, 33, Chakauya Mujoma, 48, Joshua Mlambo, 28, Mirriam Sithole, 46, and Farai Mlambo, 23, in connection with the murder of Tichaona Makuyana, 30.

Manicaland province deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda said on February 2 this year in Buzi Resettlement area at around 8pm, Chibhamu, Joshua and Farai Mlambo secured their goats in the pens and retired to bed.

Around midnight, Chibhamu heard an unusual sound coming from the pens and went to investigate. He found the now deceased in the pen with one goat tied to a pole.

Chibhamu alerted Joshua and Farai who apprehended Makuyana and assaulted him with open hands and sticks.

They dragged him to a tuck-shop 50 metres away from their homestead where the trio teamed-up with Simango who owns the tuck-shop, Sithole and Chakauya.

The crew reportedly assaulted the deceased until dawn.

Chibhamu and Joshua escorted Makuyana to Chipinge police where they filed a stock theft charge.

Police, however, discovered that Makuyana was badly injured and they escorted him to Chipinge district hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The six suspects were immediately arrested. Some weapons which were used to assault the deceased were discovered.

"The body is awaiting post-mortem and the six suspects will appear in court soon," said Chananda.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.