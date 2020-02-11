Zimbabwe: Man Killed for Stealing Goat, 6 Arrested

Six villagers from Matsaga village in Chipinge, Manicaland province have been arrested for murder after they meted out instant justice to a local man whom they suspected of stealing a goat.

Police have confirmed the arrest of ltai Aaron Chibhamu, 58, Nhamo Simango, 33, Chakauya Mujoma, 48, Joshua Mlambo, 28, Mirriam Sithole, 46, and Farai Mlambo, 23, in connection with the murder of Tichaona Makuyana, 30.

Manicaland province deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda said on February 2 this year in Buzi Resettlement area at around 8pm, Chibhamu, Joshua and Farai Mlambo secured their goats in the pens and retired to bed.

Around midnight, Chibhamu heard an unusual sound coming from the pens and went to investigate. He found the now deceased in the pen with one goat tied to a pole.

Chibhamu alerted Joshua and Farai who apprehended Makuyana and assaulted him with open hands and sticks.

They dragged him to a tuck-shop 50 metres away from their homestead where the trio teamed-up with Simango who owns the tuck-shop, Sithole and Chakauya.

The crew reportedly assaulted the deceased until dawn.

Chibhamu and Joshua escorted Makuyana to Chipinge police where they filed a stock theft charge.

Police, however, discovered that Makuyana was badly injured and they escorted him to Chipinge district hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The six suspects were immediately arrested. Some weapons which were used to assault the deceased were discovered.

"The body is awaiting post-mortem and the six suspects will appear in court soon," said Chananda.