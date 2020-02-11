Angola: State Minister Addresses Cultural Cooperation With Mali

Luanda — The minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, reaffirmed last Sunday, in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, the prospects for cooperation between Angola and Mali in the field of culture and the arts.

Invited by the minister of Culture of Mali, Diaye Rama Diallo, the Angolan minister was the guest of honour in an exhibition of a Touareg tent, which represents the cultural wealth of the peoples of the Sahel desert and their linguistic and artistic diversity. Carolina Cerqueira reaffirmed the ties of friendship and fraternity between the two countries, having highlighted the common engagement of Mali and Angola for an African culture at the service of the continent's development, peace, integration and cohesion. She also said that the promotion of African culture involves the enhancement of the natural and cultural heritage of the African Union (AU) member states, the source of resources and also a projection of the reality of African societies, having expressed her delight that the historic city of Mbanza Kongo, in Angola, is a humanity heritage site. The minister said that Angola is engaged in the protection of the world heritage, which is an indispensable premise for the sustainable development of communities, warning, however, that its preservation and conservation requires special attention and collective mobilization and innovations that bring results for the well-being of communities, in line with the AU Agenda 2063 recommendations. Last Sunday, on the sidelines of the 33rd AU Summit, a high-level meeting was held, promoted by the President of Mali, Boubacar Keita, which was attended by Heads of State and Government, ministers and representatives of Unesco and the AU. The First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, and the minister of State, Carolina Cerqueira, participated in the meeting as guests of honour.