Angola: Football - Asa Crossed Out of "Segundona"

Luanda — The Disciplinary Council of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF) cancelled the participation of ASA in the National Football Championship of the second division (Segundona) due to irregular registration.

According to the note from the institution to which ANGOP had access last Saturday, in Luanda, the aviator club (ASA's nick name) had been vetoed from entering into new contracts at the time until the settlement of debts with former athletes.

Without proving that it is no longer a debtor, it was licensed to compete in the event also known as "Segundona", which qualifies for the National Championship of the first division (Girabola). In the sequence, ASA, relegated from Girabola in the 2018/2019 season, already beat ASK Dragão do Uíge, by 2-1, in the first round match, played last week, at the Municipal Stadium of Coqueiros, in Luanda.

Contacted by ANGOP, the head of the football department for ASA, José Kilamba, said that the club's management would hold a meeting with the aim of bringing a precautionary measure to suspend the effects of the FAF decision. This situation of irregular registration or not of the three-time national champion team triggered, last week, accusatory statements between members of the federation with protagonists being the responsible for the Technical Sports Council, Jeremias Simão, and the president of the Disciplinary Council, José Carlos. The former claimed to have ASA benefited from a "special" authorization from the federation president, Artur Almeida e Silva, while the latter promised to punish those who allowed the registration. If the FAF president is sanctioned, it would not be an isolated case. In 2019, the head of the Technical Sports Council, Jeremias Simão, and vice-president Adão Costa, had the same fate, for irregular performance.