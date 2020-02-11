Kenya: Petition to Redesign Team Kenya's Olympic Kit Launched

7 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

An online petition has been launched in a bid to force sports apparel manufacturer Nike to redesign Team Kenya's kit for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The kit has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans with a majority unamused with the design of the kit.

The petition started by a group calling itself Change KE, has already garnered 8,900 votes by publishing time and the numbers kept trickling in.

"Kenya is the most successful country in history in long-distance running. Kenya was ranked second in the track and field medal haul at the Rio 2016 Olympics, only outranked by the USA. We must have our athletes, as they proudly stand at the podium to receive their medals, dressed in the most beautiful, patriotic uniform, befitting of our royal status in the world athletics stage," Change KE writes partly in the petition.

Kenyans have been excited with the petition and took to social media to support it.

Kenyans, this is a disgrace. We have to change this BS. Sign this petition to get Nike to change the designs. This is the Olympics for God's sakes! @Nike @moscakenya https://t.co/O5Rby7M4wZ

- Clown Erasure (@erasetheclown) February 6, 2020

It shouldn't be "hakai mbaya sana" but rather "omg, I want that kit😋". Sign here 😂 https://t.co/Rt72aUhkgs

- Clown Erasure (@erasetheclown) February 6, 2020

"I'm signing because the kit just looks awful. This is a great event that needs to be appreciated by the world community as a whole and not something that would be used for trolls," Brian Ogeto gave his reason for signing the petition.

