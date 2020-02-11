Kenya: Shock as FIFA Drops Match-Fixing Charges Against Paul Nkata

7 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

In a shocking twist of events, world football governing body, Fifa has dropped charges against Ugandan coach Paul Nkata who was at the centre of its investigations over alleged match fixing at Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Kakamega Homeboyz.

Fifa earlier this week handed Ugandan forward George Mandela a lifetime ban while Kenyans Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring and Festo Omukoto were handed four-year bans over their involvement in a match fixing ring at the Kakamega-based side.

The Federation of Ugandan Football Associations (Fufa) has now said that the charges against Nkata have been dropped by Fifa.

"Fifa dismisses all charges against Ugandan coach Paul Nkata in the matter they investigated on for allegedly getting involved in unlawful influencing of match results in Kenya. The disciplinary proceedings initiated against the coach have also been closed by the world soccer governing body," Fufa posted on their social media channels.

Kakamega Homeboyz fired Paul Nkata and his Ugandan compatriot Hamza Kalanzi over match fixing allegations early last year. He was eventually hired by Mbarara City in Uganda in November but was again sacked after just three weeks in charge.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.