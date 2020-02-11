Rwanda, Germany, Korea Sign Deal to Enhance Drone Technology

Leapr Labs, a local drones company, on Friday, signed deals with 3 drone companies and a Dutch University to bolster innovation. The deals were signed on the sidelines of the Africa Drone Forum taking place in Kigali.

The companies include Wing copter, a Germany drone company, and one of the most prominent companies in Europe, South Korea's Hojung solutions, and Unconsystem Company, and Chemnitz University of Technology.

The partnerships, among other things, seeks to create joint marketing and co-branding of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) based solution services, as well as to jointly create a new client base.

The partnerships will also lead to knowledge exchange programs and Engaging in areas of co-developing new marketable products and solutions.

In the spirit of welcoming the partnerships, Serge Tuyihimbaze, Managing Director, Leapr Labs, told The New Times that the main objective of the deals is to bolster innovation among young people and also support the expansion of the company.

He reiterated that prior to the signing of the deals, there was a shortage of technical and methodology support in the course of marketing and co-branding of UAV based solutions on the local market.

"Today marks a big step for our company. We have signed partnerships with different drone companies, with whom we all expect to gain mutual benefits, on Technology transfer, other different activities around drones that might build some solutions together, capacity building, use the opportunity of talent we have here.

Tuyihimbaze also said that the opportunity will create significant innovation services to allow young people adopt advanced technology applications that transform lives.

According to Wingspan CEO, Tom Plummer, the company is excited to extend its services in Rwanda. Wingspan holds a Guinness world record for speeds of 150 mph.

Operating in 10 countries, Wingcopter develops and produces autonomous delivery drones for social and civilian applications.

Wingcopter drones feature patented tilt-rotor mechanism, that the CEO said "closes the gap between commercial drones, helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft".

"The signing will help to significantly speed up our growth, share our experiences, contribute to the high international demand, tap into one of the most promising markets with regards to global expansion. Our vision is to sustainably improve the lives of people around the world using our technology, Plummer highlighted.

The Ministry of ICT and Innovation that was also represented at the signing, expressed their interest in partnering with global drone companies to foster innovation.

Their representative said that the signing is not only limited to the local drones company but the whole country at large.

"This partnership will contribute in developing the ICT industry, stimulating job creation and promoting socio-economic development in the country," he said, adding that it will also help Leapr Labs build a global innovation reference, but also expand the Rwandan model to the rest of the region".

Leapr Labs is among the 11 drone companies, and the only Rwandan company that will participate in the Lake Kivu Challenge, a competition that seeks to showcase latest drone revolution and trends. The challenge is taking place in Karongi district in the Western Province and will focus on electric drone technology with vertical landing or short landing capability that are low cost and capable of high frequency flights, according to organisers.