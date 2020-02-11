Nigeria: Army Intensifies Efforts to Arrest Shekau

Photo: Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters Media Express
Writings describing Boko Haram are seen on the wall along a street in Bama, in Borno, Nigeria August 31, 2016.
11 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan

A Nigerian Army Commander, General Abdul Kalifa Ibrahim has assured that the military has intensified effort to apprehended the dreaded Boko Haram leader, Shekau.

"By the grace of Allah, we will be victorious," he said.

General Ibrahim spoke in an interview on the Voice of America, Hausa Service monitored by journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Speaking on the latest carnage along the Damaturu- Maiduguri road, the Army Commander said "the truth is that people had moved freely without any problem but as I have told you, these insurgents engage in guerilla warfare. But still, there are methods adopted by security agencies on that and by the grace of Allah, we will deal with that problem."

He explained that a battalion had been stationed in that contentious axis near Mainok, while a headquarters was at Jakana to enable the military operatives in that location to patrol the area and prevent the insurgents from committing their atrocities.

"It's not that we lack working tools, we have, but we need more," he said.

When asked about the possibility of apprehending Abubakar Shekau, he said" we are working on that and by the grace of Allah, we will be victorious.'

He debunked the idea that the Nigerian military only engaged in a defensive technique instead of a hot chase on the insurgents, saying "the truth is that we are doing our best. We do chase them, we traverse different camps searching for Boko Haram."

"Just last week I assigned my soldiers from 21 Brigade to Bama. Although the guerrillas ran away, we found and destroyed their camp. We also rescued women and children from there," he said.

vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.