Nigeria: Army Intensifies Efforts to Arrest Shekau

Writings describing Boko Haram are seen on the wall along a street in Bama, in Borno, Nigeria August 31, 2016.

A Nigerian Army Commander, General Abdul Kalifa Ibrahim has assured that the military has intensified effort to apprehended the dreaded Boko Haram leader, Shekau.

"By the grace of Allah, we will be victorious," he said.

General Ibrahim spoke in an interview on the Voice of America, Hausa Service monitored by journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Speaking on the latest carnage along the Damaturu- Maiduguri road, the Army Commander said "the truth is that people had moved freely without any problem but as I have told you, these insurgents engage in guerilla warfare. But still, there are methods adopted by security agencies on that and by the grace of Allah, we will deal with that problem."

He explained that a battalion had been stationed in that contentious axis near Mainok, while a headquarters was at Jakana to enable the military operatives in that location to patrol the area and prevent the insurgents from committing their atrocities.

"It's not that we lack working tools, we have, but we need more," he said.

When asked about the possibility of apprehending Abubakar Shekau, he said" we are working on that and by the grace of Allah, we will be victorious.'

He debunked the idea that the Nigerian military only engaged in a defensive technique instead of a hot chase on the insurgents, saying "the truth is that we are doing our best. We do chase them, we traverse different camps searching for Boko Haram."

"Just last week I assigned my soldiers from 21 Brigade to Bama. Although the guerrillas ran away, we found and destroyed their camp. We also rescued women and children from there," he said.

vanguard