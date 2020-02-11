Nigeria: No Lassa Fever Patients At FUTA Health Centre - Management

11 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sola Ogundipe

The Management of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, has debunked what it describes as an unfounded rumour captioned "Lassa Fever Hits FUTA Health Centre" being spread on the social media.

The Deputy Director, Corporate Communication, of the institution, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo, in a statement made noted that "The rumour is unfounded and baseless and false in its entirety. FUTA Health Centre is not a diagnostic or treatment bay for Lassa Fever and as such does not harbour patients of the ailment or persons undergoing investigations relating to it."

According to Adebanjo, the health centre of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, is staffed by qualified medical personnel that are trained to handle all cases professionally.

"Following the outbreak of Lassa Fever and the incidence of the disease recorded in Ondo State, proactive measures were taken to educate students, staff and members of the FUTA community via various media on the nature and presentations of the disease and preventive measures relating to Lassa fever.

"The enlightenment programme is still ongoing as the health centre continues its collaboration with other relevant health authorities and stakeholders in the fight to curtail the spread and eventual eradication of the dreaded disease in the country.

"It should be clear that the Lassa fever outbreak in the country is a serious health challenge and unfounded rumour or scaremongering will be counterproductive," Adebanjo noted.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, over the past one month, Ondo State has recorded no fewer than 20 deaths due to the outbreak of Lassa Fever. The disease has also spread to six local government areas in the state mostly Akoko Council Area, which shares boundaries with Edo and Kogi states.

