Kenya: Hippo Kills Man on Fishing Expedition in Lake Victoria

9 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Rushdie Oudia

A 36-year old fisherman was on Saturday night attacked and killed by a hippo in Usoma Beach, Kisumu County.

Mr Abubakar Iddi was on a fishing expedition according to his brother Musa Ali.

The family and relatives got worried and launched a search when Mr Iddi failed to return home by 9 pm.

"We found his boat in Usoma beach," said Mr Ali.

CHEST INJURIES

Mr Iddi's body, which had chest injuries, was found near the boat which had his fishing gear.

"His chest and abdomen had severe injuries, a sign that a hippopotamus had bitten him," said Mr Ali.

Also missing was one of the victim's legs. Cases of human-wildlife conflict have recently increased in the region.

Mr Ali said this was the second family member to have been killed by a hippo.

"Two years ago, my first cousin survived a crocodile attack but he was later killed by a hippo in Usoma. The government has neither compensated nor done anything to protect us," said Mr Ali.

Through their Beach Management Unit Chairman Shaibu Ochieng, the residents blamed the Kenya Wildlife Services for failing to control the animals that are increasingly becoming a threat to their lives.

The body was moved to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.