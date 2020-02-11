Kenya/Zambia: Kenyan International Scores on Zesco Debut

Former AFC Leopards striker Mark Makwatta scored his first goal on his debut for Zambian champions Zesco United on Sunday.

Makwatta scored the second goal in Zesco United's 2-0 away win against Mufulira Wandarers. Winston Kalengo had put the Ndola-based club ahead in the first half of the encounter.

Makwatta scored the goal after receiving an assist from another Kenyan international Jesse Were, who joined the club in 2016.

Makwatta was the leading scorer in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) with 13 goals before his departure to Zesco.

He was also the golden boot winner in the 2016 KPL season, while plying his trade for Ulinzi Stars after scoring 15 goals.

He is not new to the Zambian Premier League having he briefly turned out for Buidcon FC from 2016 to 2018.

He also played for Nairobi City Stars in the National Super League from 2011-2013.

Kenyan goalkeeper Ian Otieno, who also joined Zesco United in the January transfer window from rivals Red Arrows, also played the entire 90 minutes of the match.