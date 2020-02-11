Kenya: Sonko Urges Unity, End to Tribalism in Moi's Honour

9 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has challenged political leaders to embrace national unity and inclusivity in remembrance of the late retired President Daniel arap Moi.

The governor noted that Moi found a way to make all communities part of his government, so leaders should shun tribal alignments in his honour.

Sonko, who spent most of his youthful days at the Coast, reminisced about Moi's value for the region, saying he demonstrated it through appointments.

"He was a frequent visitor to the Coast. He made many friends in the region and almost every other part of this country," he said.

"Moi set a precedent on matters of national unity and appointments that reflected the true face of Kenya. He always spoke about unity in every corner of the country," he said, adding that like the former President, Nairobi had ventured into distribution of free mill to schools."

BUILDING BRIDGES

The City Hall boss further said the death of the second president should motivate Kenyans to rally behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

"Moi wanted national unity and that is what the BBI is all about. So we are fully behind it. This has been my message since the handshake," he said on Sunday, when he joined the public in viewing the body at Parliament buildings.

He pledged to support youth groups campaigning for peace across Kenya.

Sonko further asked all the 47 governors to emulate Moi in public appointments.

"We have to consider everyone without looking at tribes or political inclinations. [We have to give] equal opportunity," Sonko added.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi

