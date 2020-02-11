Tanzania: Lesson From Political Tourism

...Kinana, Makamba grilled

THE ruling CCM party yesterday hosted two momentous events; putting domestic political tourism into the grave and proving to the world that the party was bigger than an individual --irrespective of the status.

Barely three months after ditching the main opposition, CHADEMA, and publicly declaring that he was not going to join any other political party, former Prime Minister Fredrick Sumaye made a startling U-turn.

Mr Sumaye, who defected to the opposition party in 2015, was received yesterday by the ruling party's Secretary General Dr Bashiru Ally at the party's sub-offices in Lumumba, Dar es Salaam.

On the other hand, the party also grilled two former Secretary Generals, Mr Abdulrahman Kinana and Yusuph Makamba over their alleged violation of party's ethics and constitution.

The two ex-secretaries appeared for questioning, quashing rumours that they had declined to show up for the exercise.

The former party bigwigs alongside former cabinet minister Benard Membe were ordered in December last year by the National Executive Council (NEC) to appear before the party's disciplinary committee.

Mr Membe was questioned last Thursday in the country's capital, Dodoma. It was just a matter of when. When Sumaye ditched Chadema, the writings were on the wall. He was always going to find his way back to CCM. Where else?

Though anticipated, Sumaye's return to CCM proved to be yet another huge victory for the ruling party and a blow for the opposition camp as the general election lie in waiting.

While receiving the former premier, Dr Bashiru hinted that none of the embattled members had refused to show up for scheduled disciplinary hearing.

"All these are false reports and I don't know where they are coming from, but I want to assure you that none of them has refused because this isn't the first time for the same arrangement to be held," he said.

Whether Sumaye's reverse defection to CCM ruling marks the end of the domestic political tourism or not is not an issue - but the move certainly sends a strong message to the opposition parties.

On his exit from Chadema December last year, Mr Sumaye announced that he was not interested in joining any party and that he preferred to remain a non- member to any party.

But, yesterday, all went to the contrary. This made the political atmosphere become vibrant, with some opinion makers perceiving the situation as a beginning of the new political trend in the country.

Analysts urge the opposition parties to be keen and strengthen their internal vetting system before receiving members from their rivals.

Dr Richard Mbunda, senior lecturer of Political Science at the University of Dar es Salaam says politicians defect to the other side when their needs are not met.

"Politicians have their self-interest above all, and for him (Sumaye) I expected this to come, it was a matter of time as you have seen today (yesterday)," he told the 'Daily News' in an exclusive interview.

The scholar was of the view that Mr Sumaye would have rejoined CCM together with ex-premier Edward Lowassa.

Mr Lowassa ran for the presidential seat in 2015 general election on Chadema ticket, but defected to the ruling party in March last year.

Yesterday, Mr Sumaye said he has revised his decision so that he can join other CCM members in building the country and the party by giving out his opinions.

The ex-premier said that the expectations he had from the opposition weren't met, suggesting his main drive was to see the country moving forward.

"It is true that I announced to remain non-member to any political party after I quitted Chadema, but I had to reverse my decision so that I can be able to share my opinions for the interest of our country," he said describing himself as a patriotic person.

In his comments, Dr Mbunda said currently, there is no strong opposition that can challenge the ruling party that is why the former premier has decided to take such a decision.

His view was seconded by the senior Lecturer of Political Science of the Iringa-based Ruaha Catholic University (Rucu) Prof Gaudens Mpangala who described politicians as opportunists.

According to him, it was crucial for the opposition parties to strengthen their internal intelligence system before receiving politicians from other parties.

"I'm sure this has taught them a big lesson and they have to keep it in mind if their aim is to build strong institutions," he told the 'Daily News'.

He added that, most of those who decamped to the opposition from the ruling party expected to win the election but after the results (in which they were defeated) all their hearts had already returned to their former parties, waiting for the right time to return back home.

In his note, Mr Sumaye said he believes that his experience from government positions he has served for some years and almost his life time in the political field, would put him in a better position to issue advice on various issues.

When announcing his decision to leave the opposition party, Mr Sumaye spoke his mind against intraparty democracy within the main opposition Chadema, moaning about lack of true democracy.

Commenting, veteran politician and former National Assembly Speaker Pius Msekwa, said the decision by the big shots to leave the opposition tells that they joined the camp out of anger.

"They left CCM on push factor--- it was because they wanted leadership in the CCM in 2015 but they didn't get, this made them leave," Mzee Msekwa remarked.

The former speaker, however, supported Sumaye's latest decision.