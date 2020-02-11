Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Reignite Title Race

LEAGUE champion race escalates today when defending champions Simba seek solace away in Morogoro against Mtibwa Sugar as their traditional rivals remain in the city to host Mbeya City.

The two matches are among the notable in today's fixture with Simba going to Morogoro as wounded bull after a painful loss to JKT Tanzania in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

It's obvious that Simba will be looking to respond positively from their previous 1-0 loss they suffered from JKT Tanzania by ensuring that they pocket maximum points at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.

Again, Mtibwa Sugar lost their past encounter after going down 1-0 to Yanga at the same venue, hence none of the two sides is guaranteed victory until the end of normal period of play.

Speaking on Monday from Morogoro, Simba SC team manager Patrick Rweyemamu said the squad is fit for the match.

"We have come here with a strong 25- member squad ready for the game while Miraj Athuman and Mzamiru Yassin did not travel with the team as they are still nursing injuries they picked during the Dar es Salaam derby match against Yanga," he said.

On his part, Mtibwa Sugar Communication Officer Thobias Kifaru said it will be a special match bearing in mind that they have been posting negative results in their back to back four league games.

"Ever since we returned from Zanzibar, our team has been struggling which is not good for us. In four games played, we have reaped only one point but we have not given up the fight yet. "We know that it will be a tense match with Simba eager to revenge what we did to them in the Mapinduzi Cup finals. Our stand is to fight for three points throughout the upcoming second round league games and we want to start that campaign by defeating Simba," he said.

On the other hand, Yanga will be keen not to let Mbeya City spoil their 85-years of existence celebrations as the two sides meet at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

Already, entry charges for the match which is expected to begin at 7:00pm have been unveiled with the VVIP going at 15,000/-, VIP A and B will be accessed for 10,000/- while ordinary seats go at 5,000/- respectively.

Both teams head into today's match with winning mentality after doing well in their previous league assignments of which the hosts edged Ruvu Shooting 1-0 at Uhuru Stadium while Mbeya City won in the same fashion against Mbeya traditional rivals Tanzania Prisons.

It will be the 19th encounter for Yanga who hope to win and reap 40 points and continue moving up the league ladders, while the visitors who still face a mountainous run in the progressing season, have just bagged 17 points from 20 outings to sit 18th on the table with 17 points.

"I don't know what will happen during the training sessions, but I think I will introduce some players to refresh their legs and I am not undermining the opponents but to give others a chance to rest," he said.

On the other hand, Mbeya City coach Amri Said will be all armed to make sure that they get maximum three points from the game.