Nigeria: NNPC, U.S. Agency Sign $1.16 Million Grant for New Abuja Power Plant

11 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daniel Adugbo

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) have signed a $1.16 million grant as part funding for the NNPC-Abuja Independent Power Project (IPP) modelled to generate 1,350 megawatts of electricity to alleviate the power challenge in the country.

The signing between the NNPC, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency and General Electric took place Tuesday morning at the ongoing Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, said the plan by the corporation to build the 1,350mw power plant in Abuja was part of the national strategy to monetize the abundant natural gas resources in the country.

The USTDA grant will complement the ongoing feed project in order to make the Abuja IPP initiative more bankable for strategic investors' participation.

The Abuja 1,350mw Independent Power Plant (IPP) project would leverage on the existing huge natural gas resources from the NNPC upstream and the proposed AKK gas pipeline.

The project would sit on a 54.7 hectares of land in Dukpa in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

NNPC has begun Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) on the proposed plant to be located in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.