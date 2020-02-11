Nigeria: Zenith Bank Congratulates d'Tigress On Tokyo 2020 Olympics Qualification

11 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

One of Nigeria's leading financial institutions, Zenith Bank yesterday congratulated the national women basketball team, D'Tigress, for winning a ticket to the 2020 Olympics Games billed for Tokyo, Japan.

D'Tigress grabbed the precious ticket at the Olympics qualifiers which took place between February 6 and 9 in Serbia.

The Group managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the bank was particularly elated because the women basketball team has remained consistent in recent time.

He said: "This team won the last two Women AfroBasket and they played in the quarterfinal of the World Cup and now won the Tokyo 2020 ticket.

"We are so happy about this progress in the team which also show that the girls are gradually joining the best teams in the world stage."

Musa Murjanatu of Air Warriors who was the MVP in the final of the 2019 Zenith Women's Basketball League was part of the team that won the ticket in Serbia.

Evelyn Akhator, who was also in team was a product of Zenith basketball league.

Chioma Udeaja, Nkechi Akhasiki, Upe Atosu and Nkem Akaraiwe are other prominent Zenith league players who at some point also feature for D'Tigress.

"It is a thing of joy that our annual Zenith league is yielding dividends for the country. We are really happy and we expect D'Tigress to continue to make more progress in the basketball world," Onyeagwu added.

Apart from D'Tigress, Nigeria will be represented by the male national team, D'Tigers in the basketball event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

D'Tigers also picked a ticket during the Basketball World Cup after emerging the best African team in the classification matches of the tournament.

