Nigeria: Edo 2020 - Wasting Time and Money

It's no secret that Nigerian elections continuously witness low turnout (except when the vote is rigged and figures inflated). Egoistic Nigerian politicians consumed by self-importance don't recognise that the vast majority of Nigerians contemptuously consider them to be little more than self-serving irritants. Voters have low expectations of their leaders based upon their consistent failure to improve collective welfare. They choose to ignore them and concentrate trying to make their individual lives manageable in the absence of effective governance. It's ironic that politicians who do so little to further the public interest cause so much public disorder squabbling over matters of personal rather than public interest.

The current goings on in the Edo State Chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet another example. Under normal circumstances incumbent Governors seeking re-election expect political chicanery to come from the main opposition party, but in Edo State it's the opposite, it's coming from within the Governor's own party. The majority of Edolites don't belong to any political party and the APC in-house fight has become entertainment somewhat analogous to two women fighting in public and making a spectacle because in their hatred for each other they forget to cover their nakedness! Quarrelling Edo APC political leaders have scant regard for the public money wasted. Chairs and Tables are thrown about and damaged in the State House of Assembly, and government vehicles destroyed in political gatherings only to be replaced using more public money! The recent demolition of T- Latifa Hotel in Benin City can be regarded as another example of wastefulness.

The owner "Kabaka" Tony Adun is an APC "youth mobiliser" who became a self-confessed billionaire when APC National Chairman and former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole placed him in charge of daily collections of cash from commercial drivers in Benin City. His problems started after Obaseki took over from Oshiomhole and ended this cash-cow practice. Although he later apologised, Kabaka publicly insulted and abused Obaseki whom he claimed to have "placed in office", calling him "ungrateful". His reward for his insolence was a 7-day demolition notice placed on his hotel purportedly built on primary school land! The hotel has been demolished. Even if it was built on public land the long and short of the matter is the waste of public money. The primary school was built with public money; Kabaka allegedly became rich by misappropriating public money; and the bulldozer and police used to demolish the structure were paid for with public money as indeed were assorted Edo State Government officials and the judge who restrained the initial demolition. Edo State government officials didn't explain why they preferred to demolish the structure rather than obtain Court Order forfeiture of the property in which case they could then have taken the building over for government use, or indeed simply handed the structure over to the school. In truth they acted as prosecutor and judge in their own matter.

The only thing, which the long suffering people of Edo have to show for billions of public money fritted away in this matter is a pile of rubble! Rushing to demolish modern structures while dilapidated ones are left to collapse on their own sometimes killing many innocent citizens is typical of the way government behaves in Nigeria. Indeed if there was a Nobel Prize for demolition of modern structures it would consistently be won by Nigerian State Governors! Obaseki claims that the demolition had no political undertone and he acted because as Governor he has "sworn to the Constitution to preserve order", and that his government is "not afraid of anybody and will not be subject to blackmail". Having gone on TV to rant over Oshiomhole and then proceed to demolish Kabaka's Hotel Obaseki would be well advised to remember the adage "don't get angry, get smart"!

He is the one facing re-election and together with Oshiomhole shares blame for recent events. Against all advice from APC leaders in Edo, Oshiomhole ensured that Obaseki became Governor. Without anyone else being privy to the agreement between them Oshiomhole propelled Obaseki from political obscurity to Executive Governor in one fell swoop. Now that he is being told that he mistakenly sees it as his right to exercise an overbearing influence and cannot continue as Governor by proxy, the previous warnings are coming back to haunt Oshiomhole.

Nigeria Governors go out of their way to ensure that the person of their choice succeeds them irrespective of whether or not they are the best candidate. They only do it because they believe that if they succeed they are entitled to be repaid in any manner or indeed currency they so desire! Political insecurity in Edo State isn't being helped by the fact that top APC political figures are issuing public threats that their opponents will "smell pepper"! It's difficult to know which of the two sides to believe in the ongoing war of words. Obaseki's supporters say Oshiomhole is responsible for the political violence racking the State as part of a "grand plot" to cause mayhem in preparation for declaration of a state of emergency.

On the other hand, Oshiomhole's supporters say that the State Government is "so confused and irrational" in their thoughts and actions as to blame him for everything they themselves have caused. Obaseki's problem isn't whether or not he would win the Governorship election; with his record that's a certainty. His problem is to ensure he gets the APC ticket. The stakes are high because State Legislative Assemblies are powerless and ineffective.And to all intents and purposes, Nigerian Governors are "Sole Administrators". Looking ahead, APC Edo primaries will determine their flag-bearers, from all indications it appears as if they will be characterised by backstabbing, betrayals and violence. APC leaders owe a duty to conduct them peacefully and not cause more destruction of public property and waste of precious time by public paid servants in Ministries, Courts, Hospitals and Mortuaries!