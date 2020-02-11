Nigeria: Akande Replaces Lawan As APC Reconciliatory Committee Chair

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party have reviewed the membership of the party's National Reconciliation Committee (NRC).

Our correspondents report that crises have been rocking the party in many states including Edo where the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole hails from.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, spokesman of the party, in a statement made available to journalists said the newly constituted 12-man committee will be headed by former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande while Sen. John Enoh will serve as the secretary. Akande replaces Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President as the chairman of the NRC.

Other members of the committee include: Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello; Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola; Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase; Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura; Sen. Kashim Shettima; Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Alh. Nasiru Aliko Koki; Sen. Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak and Sen. Binta Garba.

Issa-Onilu added that the committee is empowered to address grievances of party members across the country and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering oneness, strengthen the party for better governance and ensure unity of purpose within the party.