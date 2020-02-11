Nigeria: Pharmacist, Staff Allegedly Beat Imo APC Chieftain to Death

Owerri — The Imo State Police Command yesterday confirmed the arrest of a pharmacist and his staff for allegedly beating a man to death in Owerri.

The spokesman of the command, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, said the incident took place in Umuguma area of the metropolis.

Our correspondent gathered that the man, identified as Damian Ali, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was allegedly beaten to death by the owner of a pharmaceutical shop in the area.

It was further gathered that the victim, a native of Nkarahu in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, had attempted to park his car in front of the shop when an argument ensued between him and the shop owner.

The police spokesman said that the pharmacist and his staff have been taken in for questioning while a detachment from the new Owerri police divisional headquarters was drafted to restore normalcy in the area.

He said that the pharmacist reported himself to the police, adding that the state commissioner of police, Olaniyi Fafowora, had ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident.