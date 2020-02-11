Nigeria: Man, 47, Docked Over Fraud, Unlawful Conversion of Van

Ado-Ekiti — A 47-year-old man, Ilesanmi Moses, has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti chief magistrate court for alleged fraud and unlawful conversion of van.

The defendant is standing trial on a two-count charge of the offences.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, informed the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 31, 2019 at about 10am at Housing Estate, Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendant fraudulently converted to his personal use a Vauxhall Astra van valued at N680,000, which was owned and given to him by the complainant, Mr Asaolu Olorunkemi, for commercial business.

The police prosecutor also alleged that the defendant, by false pretext, obtained the van from the complainant and ran away with it.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His counsel, Mr Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The chief magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties, in like sum and adjourned the case till March 6, 2020 for hearing.