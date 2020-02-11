Nigeria: Man, 47, Docked Over Fraud, Unlawful Conversion of Van

11 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye

Ado-Ekiti — A 47-year-old man, Ilesanmi Moses, has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti chief magistrate court for alleged fraud and unlawful conversion of van.

The defendant is standing trial on a two-count charge of the offences.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, informed the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 31, 2019 at about 10am at Housing Estate, Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendant fraudulently converted to his personal use a Vauxhall Astra van valued at N680,000, which was owned and given to him by the complainant, Mr Asaolu Olorunkemi, for commercial business.

The police prosecutor also alleged that the defendant, by false pretext, obtained the van from the complainant and ran away with it.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His counsel, Mr Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The chief magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties, in like sum and adjourned the case till March 6, 2020 for hearing.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.