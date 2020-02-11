Nigeria: Buhari Not Doing Enough to Reconcile Ganduje, Sanusi - Northern Elders

11 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan

Elders from the North have disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari on the raging feud between the Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

The elders said Buhari was complacent over the misunderstanding between the governor and the emir,while the President's alleged remarks that his interference in such disagreement had a constitutional limitation, was not reliable.

The elders under the aegis of Northern Elders Forum( NEF) were in Kano in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

Speaking in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa Service monitored in Kaduna on Tuesday, spokesperson of NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed observed that there were several ways of resolving the dispute but for Mr. President to be aloof over the matter, was most unfortunate.

"We as elders from the North were the first to be in Kano so as to find ways of resolving the matter. While we were there, we suddenly heard that the President had set up his committee on the matter. We had gone far in this matter, but to our knowledge, the President's committee had not started work.

Asked whether they had tried to advise the President over the crisis, Dr.Baba Ahmed said it was not possible because even the committee set up by the President was, allegedly snubbed by Buhari.

"He said he would not talk over the matter citing the constitution ", the spokesman alleged.

However, the President's aide, Malam Garba Shehu told the BBC Hausa in an interview that "his boss knew and respect the constitutional limitations between his office and that of a governor, the reason why he did not interfere."

But Dr.Hakeem insisted that there were many issues such as the raging Ganduje - Sanusi feud which Mr President could settle amicably without necessarily referring to the constitution.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.