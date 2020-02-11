Nigeria: SON Shuts 13 Steel Firms Over Regulatory Infractions

11 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Francis Arinze Iloani

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria's (SON's) national steel task force has sealed 13 steel factories across the country over regulatory infractions.

The Chairman of the Task Force, Engr. Enebi Onucheyo, said that the companies located in Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Abia and Edo States were shut until further notice following a nationwide market surveillance carried out by the team between last November and January this year

Enebi stated that samples of the affected steel products were obtained from the open market as well as the facilities of the companies during the surveillance exercises.

He said that given the SON classification of steel bars as life-endangering products, the Nigeria Industrial Standards (NIS 117:2004) provide for unique identification marks for every locally manufactured or imported steel bars for easy traceability.

According to him, the laboratory tests and analysis carried out on the samples showed that most of them failed to meet the minimum requirements for 'diameter' and 'mass per meter' as provided in the NIS.

He said the requirements were critical parameters in the standard for reinforcement bars for concrete.

Enebi said the clampdown on the affected companies followed earlier warnings to all the steel manufacturing companies on observed infractions with directives to ensure strict compliance with the requirements of the NIS 117:2004, he said.

He also alleged that some of the companies were found to have tampered with products earlier placed on hold by SON in their facilities while an unregistered identification mark "GE" was discovered in one of the products sampled.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.