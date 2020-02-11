South Africa: Implementing the Tobacco Bill Will Give the NHI Extra Muscle

opinion

Tobacco-related diseases kill 115 people in South Africa every day and the economic costs of tobacco to the country are R59bn a year. Tobacco adds to the economic and human resources costs of the National Health Insurance -- costs that are subsidised by the taxpayer while the industry takes the profit.

South Africans need no reminder that we are the most unequal country in the world, with our lived experiences telling the story of this inequality and a Gini coefficient of 0.63 confirming this statistically. With 84% of South Africans using the public health system, we commend the government for the steps it has taken towards implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI), as this will ensure access to healthcare for all, irrespective of family income.

Disease and injury continue to exacerbate poverty among working and unemployed families whose limited resources cannot cope with medical costs. The NHI intends to remove this unequal access to healthcare, and we need to continue to monitor plans to ensure that the quality of healthcare reflects the needs of our population.

