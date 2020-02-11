South Africa: Quality University Education Is At Risk Because of the Crisis in Student Accommodation

opinion

It's tough getting accepted for study at a university. But for many students from poor families, that's just the first hurdle: Finding safe, affordable accommodation close to campus can prove to be the toughest nut of all to crack.

There is a crisis of student accommodation at public universities that has led to widespread protests across the country. Some of these protests have been violent, leading to the destruction of infrastructure. The response of universities has been militarised, where more and more security is deployed to fight and push back the students. Campuses have become militarised zones, but what the universities do not realise is that by using militarised responses they are dealing with symptoms of the problem, which is violence, but not the problem itself.

