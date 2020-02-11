South Africa: Quality University Education Is At Risk Because of the Crisis in Student Accommodation

11 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Qhamani Neza Tshazi

It's tough getting accepted for study at a university. But for many students from poor families, that's just the first hurdle: Finding safe, affordable accommodation close to campus can prove to be the toughest nut of all to crack.

There is a crisis of student accommodation at public universities that has led to widespread protests across the country. Some of these protests have been violent, leading to the destruction of infrastructure. The response of universities has been militarised, where more and more security is deployed to fight and push back the students. Campuses have become militarised zones, but what the universities do not realise is that by using militarised responses they are dealing with symptoms of the problem, which is violence, but not the problem itself.

Every year, scores of matriculants head out to universities across the country carrying no more than an acceptance letter which grants them an opportunity to pursue their education dreams. This is an exciting time for most students. Upon arrival, however, most of these young students are met with a different kind of challenge -- finding accommodation. The accommodation has become very difficult for many young university entrants, far harder than getting accepted at the...

