South Africa: Celebrating the (UN)forgotten Heroes of the Struggle

11 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

The 30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's release from Robben Island falls on 11 February 2020. But while we celebrate Mandela's legacy, we often forget to acknowledge the lesser-known heroes of the struggle. An art exhibition, spanning 350 years of history, aims to bring those activists to the fore while telling the complicated story of South Africa's past.

Hidden in the heart of Century City, Cape Town, is a procession of 100 life-size bronze statues. The exhibit is called the Long March to Freedom, a project aimed at commemorating heroes of the liberation struggle.

It spans as far back as the 1600s, from the KhoiKhoi who resisted enslavement by Dutch settlers to the traditional chiefs who fought against British rule and well-known activists of more recent years such as Walter Sisulu, Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela positioned at the front of the procession to mark those who helped usher in South Africa's democracy.

"One of the aims of the exhibition is to give people back their pride in their own history and heritage," said Sarah Haines, Director of the National Heritage Monument which oversees the exhibit.

Part of that history is commemorating lesser-known anti-apartheid activists. When asked who she felt were...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.