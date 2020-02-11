South Africa: Celebrating the (UN)forgotten Heroes of the Struggle

analysis

The 30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's release from Robben Island falls on 11 February 2020. But while we celebrate Mandela's legacy, we often forget to acknowledge the lesser-known heroes of the struggle. An art exhibition, spanning 350 years of history, aims to bring those activists to the fore while telling the complicated story of South Africa's past.

Hidden in the heart of Century City, Cape Town, is a procession of 100 life-size bronze statues. The exhibit is called the Long March to Freedom, a project aimed at commemorating heroes of the liberation struggle.

It spans as far back as the 1600s, from the KhoiKhoi who resisted enslavement by Dutch settlers to the traditional chiefs who fought against British rule and well-known activists of more recent years such as Walter Sisulu, Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela positioned at the front of the procession to mark those who helped usher in South Africa's democracy.

"One of the aims of the exhibition is to give people back their pride in their own history and heritage," said Sarah Haines, Director of the National Heritage Monument which oversees the exhibit.

Part of that history is commemorating lesser-known anti-apartheid activists. When asked who she felt were...