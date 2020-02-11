South Africa: A Plan to Solve Load Shedding

11 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Dirk De Vos

Human beings are mostly uninterested in how things work. We only start to pay attention to how things should work when they don't work.

South Africa has had bouts of load shedding (localised blackouts) since 2006. They go away to periodically return for longer periods and more severely each time. The latest and most severe bout of load shedding which hit us late last year will be with us for a long time. There is no end in sight.

Load shedding is, of course, the chosen solution to the actual problem. Eskom's ageing generation plants, which have not been adequately maintained or operated for many, many years, are breaking down. Newly commissioned plants (Medupi and Kusile) are not yet fully commissioned and poor construction practice means these new generators are even more unreliable than existing plants.

Eskom's generation division has two problems. One: taking generation capacity out of operation to undertake comprehensive maintenance and perhaps a complete overhaul (scheduled maintenance); and two: taking plants out of commission that break at random points (unscheduled maintenance). Anyone who has owned an old car knows that while scheduled maintenance is important (regular service intervals), it does not prevent unscheduled maintenance. Things, especially when...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick.

