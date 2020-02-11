South Africa: Our Broken and Unequal Education System Needs to Be Fixed Now

11 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shenilla Mohamed and Iain Byrne

On Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa will make his annual State of the Nation Address. It is an opportunity for the head of government to take stock and set out his agenda for the next 12 months. One issue which should be at the top of his to-do list is education.

Africa's education system continues to be dogged by stark inequalities and chronic underperformance, with a child's experience very much depending on where they are born, how wealthy they are, and the colour of their skin.

As we know, many of the problems have deep roots in the legacy of apartheid, but they are also not being effectively tackled by the current administration. The result is that many schools are struggling with crumbling infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms and poor educational outcomes.

In terms of results, the top 200 schools achieve more distinctions in maths than children in the next 6,600 schools combined. More than three-quarters of children aged nine cannot read for meaning - in some provinces, this is as high as 91% (Limpopo) and 85% (Eastern Cape).

The education system mirrors the fact that South Africa is one of the most socio-economically unequal countries in the world. Black South African households...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.