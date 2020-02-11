South Africa: Our Broken and Unequal Education System Needs to Be Fixed Now

analysis

On Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa will make his annual State of the Nation Address. It is an opportunity for the head of government to take stock and set out his agenda for the next 12 months. One issue which should be at the top of his to-do list is education.

Africa's education system continues to be dogged by stark inequalities and chronic underperformance, with a child's experience very much depending on where they are born, how wealthy they are, and the colour of their skin.

As we know, many of the problems have deep roots in the legacy of apartheid, but they are also not being effectively tackled by the current administration. The result is that many schools are struggling with crumbling infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms and poor educational outcomes.

In terms of results, the top 200 schools achieve more distinctions in maths than children in the next 6,600 schools combined. More than three-quarters of children aged nine cannot read for meaning - in some provinces, this is as high as 91% (Limpopo) and 85% (Eastern Cape).

The education system mirrors the fact that South Africa is one of the most socio-economically unequal countries in the world. Black South African households...