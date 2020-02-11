Nigeria: Ighalo Makes Manchester United Squad for Chelsea Clash

Photo: Fachry Zella Devandra/Unsplash
11 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, is on course to make his much-anticipated debut for Manchester United following reports by Sky Sports indicating that the Nigerian striker has been included in the squad to face Chelsea.

Ighalo, a deadline day signing by Manchester United, missed the club's warm-weather training camp due to travel restriction concerns. Nonetheless, he will go straight into the squad for the Monday night clash at Chelsea.

The 30-year-old completed a surprising loan switch from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua at the end of January, but did not head to Spain with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The United boss said over the weekend that the club had left Ighalo in the UK as they were unsure whether he would be allowed back to return to the country, having arrived from China in the previous fortnight.

But despite missing the trip to Marbella, Solskjaer has confirmed that the striker will go straight into the squad taking on Chelsea after the winter break.

"Yeah, he is going to travel with us," he told club media.

"We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp.

"We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us."

Though it has not been the best of seasons for United, the Red Devils remain in contention in the Europa League and the FA Cup, as well as for Champions League qualification, so there are still lots to play for.

United are currently eighth in the Premier League after struggling with inconsistency throughout the campaign. They have also secured the services of Bruno Fernandes, as they look to end the season on a high.

Additionally, the return of key players from injury will also be a boost for United as they get set for the Chelsea test and other crunch games ahead.

