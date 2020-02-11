Mauritius: Agricultural Marketing Board's 18th Retail Outlet Inaugurated in Rivière Du Rempart

press release

The 18th retail outlet of the Agricultural Marketing Board (AMB) was inaugurated, yesterday afternoon, in the northern part of Mauritius, at Rivière du Rempart. The aim is to market high-quality products at reasonable costs and to satisfy consumer demand in that region.

Present at the event, the Attorney General and Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, spoke of Government's determination in bringing a paradigm shift by making the AMB reach out directly to the consumers.

The Minister recalled that this 18th retail outlet is being inaugurated in the northern region given the fact that the civil society had expressed concern to avail of products which are marketed by the AMB. This is a symbol of the strong partnership that exists between the civil society and Government, he emphasised.

Mr Gobin highlighted the role of the AMB which is to ensure that there is always an adequate stock of basic products in Mauritius and that these are sold at a controlled price. However, deplored the Minister, certain malpractices have been denounced where some retailers take undue advantage of difficult situations such as cyclones or heavy rain to make prices of controlled products soar artificially which affect the consumers.

Speaking about other projects in the pipeline, the Minister announced that a new AMB retail outlet will be inaugurated shortly in Goodlands and that a partnership project with cooperative societies will be established. The project will market high-quality products, at a controlled price, and revive cooperative societies across the country. He also declared that a new regulation will be introduced where the wholesale price at AMB will be fixed at a certain price, and a second price will be proposed at a calculated margin for retail sale, across cooperative societies or elsewhere

According to the Minister, Government aims at putting all the necessary facilities at the disposal of the public and the AMB's service will be improved in different aspects not solely at distribution and delivery levels.

For her part, the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah, lauded the initiative which she said will bring in a significant contribution to the inhabitants of Rivière du Rempart as well as to the public at large to avail of a variety of commodities and products. Government is committed to meet the needs of one and all and respond to people's expectations and concerns in terms of the country's food requirements, she added.