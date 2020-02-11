Kenya: Moi's Military Funeral Procession Departs State House for Nyayo Memorial

11 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — A gun carriage carrying the casket bearing the body of retired President Daniel arap Moi has departed from State House for the Nyayo National Stadium under a parade mounted by the three formations of the military.

Moi's body arrived at the official State residence from the Lee Funeral Home minutes past 8am from where visiting foreign Heads of State paid their last respects hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The casket was chauffeured on a hearse by army officers under escort of seven military police outriders through the main entry to the Nairobi State House compound.

On departure from State House, the casket was borne on a gun carriage flying both a miniature national flag and Moi's presidential standard with military formations matching behind.

Deputy President William Ruto was at hand to receive visiting foreign leaders at the Nyayo National Stadium who included Presidents Sahle Zwede (Ethiopia) Salva Kiir (South Sudan) Paul Kagame (Rwanda).

Former Tanzanian Presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Benjamin Mkapa are also attending the memorial service.

Other dignitaries include US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter officials from Ghana, Burundi, Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe.

At the Nyayo National Stadium, President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead a national memorial where interdenominational prayers will be made ahead of the interment service set for Wednesday.

The memorial is part of an elaborate sendoff plan announced by President Kenyatta on Tuesday last week when Moi passed on at the Nairobi Hospital where he was undergoing medical care.

The national flag was subsequently lowered to half-mast with Moi's body lying-in-state at Parliament Building from Saturday to Monday, February 10.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

