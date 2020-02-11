Kenya: Moi's Family Accompany His Body to Nyayo in Military Convoy

11 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The immediate family of former President Daniel arap Moi accompanied his body in a spectacular military convoy to Nyayo National Stadium where a state memorial was held Tuesday.

His sons Raymond, Philip, Gideon and others were seen atop a military Land Rover, that went round the stadium, where they waved to thousands of mourners, who included five visiting Heads of State.

A state memorial in honour of the late retired President kicked off at the Nyayo National Stadium at 10.11am on Tuesday following the arrival of a military procession escorting a gun carriage bearing the remains of the late leader arrived at the sports complex.

The colourful procession arrived shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta and a host of foreign leaders who included Presidents Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Sahle Zwede (Ethiopia) Salva Kiir (South Sudan) Paul Kagame (Rwanda) made their way to the stadium.

Moi's immediate family members who include his sons Raymond, Phillip and Gideon who followed the funeral procession aboard an open military Land Rover.

