Kenya: Odinga Says He Made Peace With Moi, Describes Him As Forgiving and Unity Champion

11 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has paid a glowing tribute to the late former President Daniel arap Moi at the ongoing mass farewell at Nyayo National Stadium, describing the former leader as forgiving.

Odinga who was among political prisoners detained during Moi's 24 years in power said he had resolved his differences with the late president and forgave him, urging other agreed Kenyans to do the same.

Acknowledging that Moi also had his weaknesses as a leader, Odinga urged Kenyans to forget his past mistakes and focus on the goods things he did for the country.

"He was human. He made great contributions in this country. He also made some mistakes, like I was one of the victims of his mistakes. But he was also forgiving, just like I am, and we worked together to bring this country a new constitution," he said.

Odinga described Moi as one of the country's freedom fighters who also led Kenya during a time of a major transition.

The former prime minister said Moi made great contributions, such as introducing universal primary education in the country and the free milk for school-going children.

Odinga spent several years in jail under Moi over as political activists at the time championed for the return of multi-party politics in the 1980s and early 90s.

"We must learn to remember him for the good things that he did, which we must carry forward as we move to try and unit this country," he emphasized.

Odinga's call for forgiveness echoed a message by Interfaith Network Secretary General Archbishop Stephen Kalunyu who told the media that Moi had sought forgiveness after leaving top leadership.

"Moi was a human being like any other and though he had his own faults, he wanted Kenyans to live in peace, love and unity," he said.

