Kenya: Mzee Moi Loved Meat, Senator Gideon Tells Congregation at State Memorial

11 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Late retired President lastborn son, Senator Gideon Moi, Tuesday fondly remembered his father's most striking moments at the national memorial service held at Nyayo National Stadium, describing Moi's appetite for meat as exceptional.

Gideon told mourners of a time he reminded his father that the Doctor had prohibited him from taking meat, a reminder that President Moi dismissed.

"There is nothing that could come in between my late father and meat," he recounted.

Senator Gideon who read the tribute on behalf of Moi's children, described the late Moi as a loving and compassionate father.

He said despite the responsibilities the president had, he still found time to be a wonderful father.

"Despite the responsibilities of State that he carried on his shoulders everyday he still fond time to be a wonderful father, he loved his friends and family yet as a family we accepted that he gave his life to something that his bigger than himself, the service to Kenya," stated Gideon.

Moi also loved watching wrestling, Gideon said.

"Apart from watch Billy Graham on TV, Mzee loved watching wrestling and was one of the Big Daddy's ardent fans," he said.

Gideon said the family is overwhelmed by support they have been receiving from the country and across Africa since the passing of their father on February 4.

"As a family we have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, compassion and support you have shown to us, you continue to carry us as a family and as a family we are indebted to you," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.