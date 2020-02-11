Malawi: Separate Car Accidents Claim Two Lives Within Three Days in Chitipa

11 February 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Wisdom Ngwira

Mzuzu — Two separate road accidents in Chitipa District have claimed lives of 29 and 32 year -old men respectively last week.

According to Chitipa Police Public Relations Officer, Gladwell Simwaka, the accidents happened at Chitipa Boma and Mbombonetu area in the district.

"In the first incident, Johana Nyondo, 29 died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in the district. He met his fate on February 8, 2020 around 4 pm when he was crossing the Chitipa-Karonga Road (M26), at an area locally called Msikawanjala.

"Nyondo was hit by a Toyota Coaster registration number MZ 2119 which was being driven by James Jere, "he said.

Simwaka said due to the impact, the victim died on the spot and a postmortem which was conducted at Chitipa District Hospital indicated that the deceased died due to loss of blood secondary to fractured mandible, shoulder and ribs.

"Meanwhile, Jere is in police custody pending to appear before the court of law soon to answer a charge of causing death of a person by reckless driving which is contrary to Section 126 of the Road Traffic Act," he said.

Jere, 40, hails from Yesaya Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mtwalo in Mzimba District.

In the second incident, Timothy Zude, 32 died on February 5, 2020 after falling from a moving vehicle in the district.

"On the said day, Daniel Simwaka of Kashololo Village in the of TA Mwenewenya in the district was driving a Mitsubishi Canter registration number CP 8443 from Ngoya area to Chitipa Boma with 10 passengers on board.

"When he reached Mbombonetu area, he lost control of the vehicle due to speeding, which led the vehicle to swerve to the nearside off road thereby throwing passengers off board," Simwaka expalined.

He said the deceased died on the spot due to head injuries.

