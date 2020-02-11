Malawi: Adela Migogo - Nomads Only Female in Executive Committee

Be Forward Wanderers female supporters have been urged to step up and help the Lali Lubani Road outfit, says new vice-general secretary Adelaide Migogo, the only female in the executive committee elected last Sunday at Wanderers Club in Blantyre.

Wanderers club's trustees chairperson Rashid Gaffar congratulates Adela Adela Migogo waves as club's trustees chairperson Rashid Gaffar looks on Simon Sikwese: Be Forward Wanderers FC chairperson Wanderers Club in Blantyre where Nomads supporters ushered in a new ex-co

"I am a Nomad through and through. There are many female Wanderers supporters out there and I felt we need more female voices at the executive table and in club leadership roles," said Adela whose late father was also a Wanderers club member.

Migogo was elected unopposed alongside Simon Sikwese, who was approached by the main supporters committee to vie for the chairperson post, first vice-chairperson Chris Kananji and new general secretary Victor Maunde, who was previously the team manager.

Andrew Mwadala won the second vice-chairperson seat after beating his predecessor Hubert Mfune, who did not turn up for the polls.

Chris Kananji won the first vice-chairperson seat.

Davie Pemba and Mphatso Jika battled for the treasurer post and the results were shelved pending further scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Pemba has announced that he has pulled out and opted to be "a mere executive member and leave the treasurer post to my colleague Mphatso Jika."

Pemba said he made the decision after consultation with his family members.