Malawi: Silver Unveils New Coach Kabwe - BB's Pasuwa to Sign One Year Deal

Silver Strikers Football Club has unveiled its new coach Daniel Kabwe, a Zambian tactician.

Kabwe (r) unveiled as Silver coach

Kabwe was unveiled on at Silver Strikers Club House on Monday where he also signed a two year contract.

The former Lusaka and Power Dynamos mentor said he is ready for his new post and geared to deliver as per the targets given to him.

The management earlier gave him a target of winning the league as well as sweeping all domestic cups.

Kabwe was also unveiled alongside his two deputies Macdonald Yobe and Macdonald Mtetemera.

Former midfield maestro Peter Mgangira is the Team Manager while Sibusiso Padambo is goalkeeper's trainer.

In a related development, Nyasa Big Bullets Coach Calisto Pasuwa is expected to jet into the country any day this week after committing himself to a new one year deal at the club.

This is contrary to what was reported recently that the club wanted to offer him a contract more than what the two parties agreed.

Pasuwa has been at Bullets for the previous two years where he managed to help the club win the league title back to back.