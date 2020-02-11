Malawi: Silver Unveils New Coach Kabwe - BB's Pasuwa to Sign One Year Deal

11 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Silver Strikers Football Club has unveiled its new coach Daniel Kabwe, a Zambian tactician.

Kabwe (r) unveiled as Silver coach

Kabwe was unveiled on at Silver Strikers Club House on Monday where he also signed a two year contract.

The former Lusaka and Power Dynamos mentor said he is ready for his new post and geared to deliver as per the targets given to him.

The management earlier gave him a target of winning the league as well as sweeping all domestic cups.

Kabwe was also unveiled alongside his two deputies Macdonald Yobe and Macdonald Mtetemera.

Former midfield maestro Peter Mgangira is the Team Manager while Sibusiso Padambo is goalkeeper's trainer.

In a related development, Nyasa Big Bullets Coach Calisto Pasuwa is expected to jet into the country any day this week after committing himself to a new one year deal at the club.

This is contrary to what was reported recently that the club wanted to offer him a contract more than what the two parties agreed.

Pasuwa has been at Bullets for the previous two years where he managed to help the club win the league title back to back.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.