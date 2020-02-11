Malawi: MEC Disqualifies MCP, Udf Candidates in Balaka By-Election

11 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) official in Balaka has disqualified a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates because of anomalies in their application.

MEC chairwoman Jane Ansah: Her embattled commission to make final say

Wilson Tchale, a MEC official in Bakaka said the MCP candidate Abraham Makhauli was disqualified from the Liwaradzi ward in Balaka north constituency local government poll because the form he filled had errors which included lack of 10 signatures from the ward.

Tchale said the UDF candidate for the March 5, 2020 local government by-election has also been disqualified because he handed over his form late, after eight minutes of closing time.

He said however said MEC commissioners and the secretariat will have a final say on whether to allow the two participate or not.

Eight candidates are battling it out in the by-election.

