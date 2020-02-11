Ghana: NPP's Sunyani West Office Smeared With Human Excreta

11 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Some unknown group have vandalised and smeared the Sunyani West Office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Odumase with human excreta.

The cleaner of the office, one Lovan Agyei who first appeared at the scene early in the morning informed the constituency executives who rushed to the scene and reported the matter to the police.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani.

He said Messrs Patrick Takyi and Joseph Asante, constituency secretary and deputy constituency youth organiser respectively and other members of the party accompanied Agyei to the Odumase police station at about 10am that day to make a report.

Inspector Oppong said the police has been to the scene and noted that investigation was ongoing to arrest the culprits.

GNA

