Ghana: Alleged Coup Plot - 4 Accused Seek Bail At High Court

Lawyers for four out of the nine persons charged with treason will move another bail application for their clients at the Accra High Court on February 14, 2020.

This would be the third time after two similar applications were earlier dismissed by the High Court last year.

Mr Victor Adawudu, the lead counsel for Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Gershon Akpa, a civilian employee at the Ghana Armed Forces, Corporal Seidu Abubakar and Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewu would move two motions on February 14, at 12 noon.

Mr Adawudu was expected to move the motions today, but the State Attorney handling the case, Mrs Hilda Craig told the court presided by Justice Ruby Quaison that she had been served with only one of the bail applications, and that she needed time to file an affidavit in opposition to the other application.

Three months ago, the court presided by Justice George Buadi refused a bail put in by seven of the accused, stating that they could interfere with investigation.

Col. Gameli, a senior military officer, Akpa, a civilian employee at the Ghana Armed Forces, Warrant Officer II (WOII) Esther Doku, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Akapewu and Corporal Abubakar had been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and treason.

They were charged together with Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital, at Alajo, Accra, and Donyo Kafui, a local weapon manufacturer.

The accused are still attending proceedings at the district magistrate court where they may be committed to stand trial at the high court.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, told the magistrate court presided by Mrs Elleanor Kakra Bans that Dr Mac-Palm and his colleagues belonged to an association called Take Action Ghana (TAG) and had planned to stage demonstrations, ostensibly to topple the government.

He said in July, 2019, accused contacted a blacksmith from Alavanyo, in the Volta Region, to manufacture 22 explosives, six ammunitions and five pistols.

The court heard that the manufacturer charged alleged accomplices GH¢2,300 as the cost of each pistol and GH¢400.00 for each explosive.

He said on September 19, Dr Mac-Palm and Kafui were arrested after test firing at Teshie Military shooting range.

The court heard that a search conducted in the premises of the Citadel Hospital revealed six unregistered pistols, one registered pistol, 22 explosives, three grenades, 63 rounds of ammunition, two empty AK47 magazines and other machines used in manufacturing weapons.