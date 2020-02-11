Nigeria: Police Sergeant Begs for Forgiveness for Slapping Lawyer

A police sergeant who slapped a lawyer in Asaba, the Delta State capital on January 13, 2020, is begging for forgiveness for his deed stressing that his actions and inactions do not in any way represent his person, with a vow to be of good behaviour henceforth.

The policeman, Galadima Nwayama of the 'A' Division police station, Asaba who was in the convoy of the Commissioner of Police, was reported to have slapped the lawyer identified as Samson Chidozie Okehielum who had a matter before Justice F. N Azinge of High Court 4, Asaba.

According to the national publicity secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Kunle Edun, trouble was said to have started after the policeman in company of his colleagues whom were in the convoy of the State Commissioner of Police, removed a barricade on the road including a 'Court In Session' signboard usually placed by the court because of the noise from vehicles plying the road with two other alternative routes for motorists to use.

He said: "During the commotion, the court had to rise and lawyers came out to caution the CP's convoy that they should not remove the barricade and advised them to take the alternative routes. One of the police officers, Sgt. Galadima Nwayama of the 'A' Division Police Station, Asaba (who was in the convoy) confronted our colleague and slapped him. Eventually the convoy passed and still returned again passing same route.

"Immediately I got wind of it, I reached out to our colleague. He subsequently filed an action to enforce his fundamental rights against the said Sergeant and the Police authorities.

"The Police authorities through the Command's Legal Department reached out to me and requested for out of court settlement. Our colleague discussed with the Police legal team and stated that he would forego reimbursement of the legal expenses incurred.

Expressing regret for his action, the police sergeant in an apology letter to the lawyer, NBA, Justice Azinge and staff of High Court 4, Asaba, said: "I sincerely regret my actions and inactions that led to my assaulting Barr. Samson Chidozie Okehielum and accordingly, I hereby apologize to the Presiding Judge Hon. Justice F. N Azinge, the entire staff of High Court 4, Asaba, the applicant in the above suit, and the NBA for my actions and inactions on that fateful day."

VANGUARD