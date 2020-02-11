Namibia: Air Namibia's Acting Chief Quits

Xavier Masule, who has been AirNamibia's acting chief executive officer for 11 months, resigned on Monday, citing personal reasons.

The airline's board has since appointed Elia Erastus, the chief human resources officer, as the new acting chief executive officer effective today (11 February 2020).

Masule has been acting since March last year, when the then acting managing director Mandi Samson resigned.

Samson had been the airline's acting managing director since 2015.

According to the board's statement, Masule resigned due to personal reasons, and will be returning to his previous position of chief commercial officer.

