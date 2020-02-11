Namibia: Air Namibia's Acting Chief Quits

11 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Xavier Masule, who has been AirNamibia's acting chief executive officer for 11 months, resigned on Monday, citing personal reasons.

The airline's board has since appointed Elia Erastus, the chief human resources officer, as the new acting chief executive officer effective today (11 February 2020).

Masule has been acting since March last year, when the then acting managing director Mandi Samson resigned.

Samson had been the airline's acting managing director since 2015.

According to the board's statement, Masule resigned due to personal reasons, and will be returning to his previous position of chief commercial officer.

More in tomorrow's issue of The Namibian.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bushmeat
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.