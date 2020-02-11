Namibia: Mobile Field Hospital Set Up At Airport

The ministry of health, in collaboration with the defence ministry, has set up a 20-roomed mobile field hospital outside of the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

The hospital was moved from the Okahandja military base to accommodate suspected coronavirus victims, and to allow for immediate treatment when detected at the international airport.

The hospital was set up last Wednesday. It has a ward with 18 beds, an intensive care unit with two beds, a pre-theatre reception with one stretcher and a casualty department with four stretchers.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said the hospital was set up to ensure immediate containment and treatment coronavirus cases.

"It will be in exceptional cases that we will have to transfer to town, but the idea is to contain everything around the airport, so that we do not get cases inside [Windhoek]," Shangula said.

Last week, the minister presented an isolation facility located in the same area. At the time, the ministry was still in the process of bringing the facility from Okahandja. It has since been cleaned and equipped with beds.

"We have gone very far in making preparations for any eventuality. All the time we have been prepared for whenever outbreak happens somewhere [in the world.]

"We activate the teams. They know about the standard operating procedure; they know what needs to be done, so we just activate them," he assured.

The ministry is still preparing accommodation at the field hospital and isolation facility to house medical personnel.

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) country director Eric Dziuben commended the ministry's fast and efficient set up of the facilities and lauded the country's preparedness to forward-thinking and collaboration between health stakeholders.

"This is really setting a new bar for Namibia for an outbreak response. It is very encouraging," Dziuben said.

Furthermore, he revealed that the CDC has been working with Namibia to train field epidemiologists - experts in controlling the spread of diseases - for over five years.

"Those are the people who are helping run this response, who will be identifying the suspect cases and do the proper investigations to make sure they all get the proper treatment.

"That is a very important part of this. That long-term thinking by the ministry of health and other sections of the Namibian government will allow this to be very effective," Dziuben stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In its efforts towards efficiency and preparedness, the ministry has also ordered the necessary reagents required to test for the virus locally.

Last week, the ministry clarified that in the instance of Namibia's first suspected case of coronavirus, the patient's blood sample had to be sent to South Africa for testing, as the necessary reagents for testing were not available locally.

World Health Organisation representative Charles Sagoe-Moses said the acquisition of these reagents to allow for local testing is one of the most important steps the country has taken towards preparing itself.

"One of the most important things is early detection. Once you know, you can make a decision so patients will not have to wait," he said.

Apart from treatment and containment, efforts towards detection have also been improved at the airport.

Upon arrival, passengers fill in an infectious disease surveillance form, which takes note of their previous travels and assesses for symptoms of the virus, such as high fever, coughing and a sore throat.

Furthermore, passengers also undergo thermal screening upon arrival. Any individual presenting a temperature higher than 38 degrees Celsius is taken aside for further assessment.