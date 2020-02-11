Africa: João Lourenço Wants Concerted Efforts Against Terrorism in Africa

Addis Ababa — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, appealed last Monday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for joint efforts among African states, aimed to stop terrorist actions in the Sahel and Africa Horn regions.

In Africa, terrorist actions frequently happen in the Sahel region and Horn of Africa.

While talking to the press, President João Lourenço pointed out that if suitable measures are not taken, the situation might spread to the whole continent.

The Head of State stressed that due to the situation, an extraordinary summit was proposed whose main topic will be to seek for solutions to combat growing terrorism in the mentioned regions.

"This summit is for very soon and we expect it to take place as soon as possible. The exactly dates are not yet agreed on, but we believe that in less than a month the summit can be held", reinforced the Angolan President.

João Lourenço recalled that, if within a few decades Apartheid regime was eradicated from the continent, another security challenge (terrorism) arose, which is why it is necessary to take effective measures to stop the phenomenon.

In relation to the AU Summit, the Angolan statesman said that the objective of sensitizing the continent and the world, about the need to silence fire-arms in Africa, has been achieved.