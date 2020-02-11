Namibia: Man Dies After Crocodile Attack

11 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

A MAN died after he was attacked by a crocodile at Kawulu village in the Zambezi region on Saturday.

Confirming the incident to The Namibian yesterday, Zambezi regional police spokesperson Kisco Sitali said the attack happened at around 08h00 along the river.

"Community members, who were close by managed to rescue him after they heard him shouting for help. They then took him to Impaplila clinic. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the attack," he said.

The deceased was identified as Bainga Ebow Bainga (45) and his next of kin have been informed of his death.

In an unrelated incident, Sitali said a case of a missing person was opened last week after another man was recently attacked by a crocodile at Wooden Bridge. He was identified as Jackson Ndara Mawaya.

"It is alleged that around 20h00, Mawaya was with another adult male collecting water from the river. They wanted to fill a 25-litre plastic container, which was in the car. However, Mawaya was not so lucky when he went to fetch water from the river the second time, as a crocodile attacked him.

He started screaming, according to his friend who was at the car at the time of the attack. When he rushed back to see what was happening, he said he only saw waves in the area where they were collecting water and the tail of a crocodile going into the water. He then reported the incident to the police, the police said.

Sitali added that since receiving the report, the police have been searching for Mawaya's remains.

The police spokesperson warned the public to refrain from visiting the river for swimming, washing clothes or drawing water, as it is the second incident within the same area along the Zambezi River.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

