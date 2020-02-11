Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Tops Biti's Corruption List

11 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Opposition MDC Vice President Tendai Biti says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the most corrupt individual in Zimbabwe.

Biti has also called for the arrest and prosecution of Mnangagwa whose corrupt activities threaten to ground the country's already troubled economy.

Biti ranked Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on second position and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor as the third most corrupt person while Vice President Constantino Chiwenga trails at number nine.

Watch the video Biti's line-up of corrupt individuals:

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

