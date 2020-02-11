Zimbabwe: Corruption Fight Scuttled By Cartels - Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General, Kumbirai Hodzi has expressed frustration at the capture of key institutions in the justice delivery system by corrupt cartels making the anti-graft fight an almost impossible mission.

Hodzi was speaking during a POLAD anti-corruption capacitation workshop in Bulawayo yesterday where he sympathized with the public for their frustration with the courts.

"The cartels are responsible for most of the high-level incidences of corruption and the nature of the cartels cuts across all the institutions, the media, the legal profession, the judiciary, the NPA itself and all other institutions that are mandated to fight corruption. Members of the public and business people are also involved in those cartels," said Hodzi.

He likened the corruption fight to performing brain surgery, saying if everyone gets into the laboratory, they might end up causing more damage that intended adding that they need to approach their job in a scientific manner.

"We will need to approach our fight against corruption in a thoroughly scientific manner. We have been fighting corruption in a very blind manner hence the challenges we have been facing,"

"They have got strategies and you need to have a holistic and integrated bi-scientific approach. You need to know exactly what you are doing at the end of the day. It's like performing brain surgery, you might be emotional that somebody needs to be operated on. But if everyone gets into the operating room, they might end up causing more damage than intended," added Hodzi.

Recently Zanu PF youth league leaders Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu raised alarm over the corrupt cartels they said were responsible for bleeding the national economy.

On their list they named, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Tafadzwa Musarara and Billy Rautenbach but they did not last long as they were suspended from the party further proving the capture of the ruling party by these corrupt cartels.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record saying his administration will tackle corruption head-on. He followed up his words with the formation of a prosecuting department in his office and reconstitution of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission but that has done little to force convictions.

To this day, only former minister of energy Samuel Undenge and presenter Oscar Pambuka were convicted though they secured bail pending appeal.