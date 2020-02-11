Zimbabwe: Trio Arrested for Raping and Killing Granny (83)

11 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Three Chivi men have been arrested for raping and the killing an 83 year old woman.

According to the state, the trio bagged into the deceased house in a movie style, armed with guns and one of the accused rapped her then later shot the elderly woman in the head.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and vowed that crime perpetrators would be brought to book.

"ZRP Chivhu has arrested Pride Gavajena (27), Givemore Mutego (27) and Allen Dzvova (29) for a case of murder which occurred on January 5 in Chivhu. The accused persons broke into the victim's house armed with a firearm and a sharp object," he said.

"They stole an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone. One of the accused persons raped the 83-year-old victim and shot her in the head before they fled. Police investigations led to the recovery of the stolen cellphone and arrest of the three accused persons who have since appeared in court. The ZRP will leave no stone unturned to ensure perpetrators of crime have their day in court," Ass-Comm Nyathi said.

Police are also investigating a shooting incident which occurred at Good Hope, which is part of Brompton Mine in Kadoma, where a man was shot and killed by security guards.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police said they were appealing for information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects.

