Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Takes Anti-Sanctions Mantra to AU

11 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

President Emmerson Mnangagwa took advantage of the ongoing African Union summit to escalate his call for the removal of sanctions saying only dialogue promotes international peace and cooperation.

Addressing AU heads of states yesterday, Mnangagwa said, "we would like to express our solidarity with the people and governments of Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Burundi and Cuba who are equally suffering from similar unilateral sanctions. These imposed sanctions have been on for two decades now.

"The European Union has taken positive steps to repeal their sanctions regime. We urge them to complete the process by removing the remaining measures against Zimbabwe. My administration has engaged the EU and USA with a view to normalize our bilateral relations and put the past behind us."

Mnangagwa apprised the assembly on the progress on reforms implemented by his government since his assumption of power in November 2017.

"In our quest to enhance national cohesion, unity and political tolerance, we have established the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) platform which brings together the various political actors in our country.

"Meanwhile, our efforts to review the economy are ongoing and the ease of doing business has improved as acknowledged by the Global Index on Ease of Doing Business. We have opened up media space to more players under the new dispensation.

"Zimbabwe is therefore fully committed to continue those voluntary reforms because they are good for our people and further facilitate sustainable development, national unity and peace."

