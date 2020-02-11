Angola: World Bank Grants USD 200 Mln for Education

11 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — The World Bank will make available, for this year, USD 200 million to support projects in the educational sector, in the ambit of the National Development Plan (PND).

The said projects are related to the construction of schools and the upgrading of teachers, all over the country.

So far, the education sector of the country has 57,143 classrooms, combining 18,297 schools with more than 181, 624 teachers. In order to tackle the sector's needs, it's necessary the recruitment of at least 40,000 national teachers.

The information was provided last Monday in Lubango, capital of the southern Huíla Province, by the World Bank (WB)'s specialist for education in Angola, Petter Holland, in the end of the a meeting with the provincial governor, Luís Nunes.

He also assured that as soon as all the paperwork between the Ministry of Economy and Planning and the Ministry of Finance are completed, the money will be made available.

The World Bank intends, with funding, to help improve the quality of teaching and learning in Angola.

The World Bank is an international financial institution that lends to developing countries.

